Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.53

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.53 and traded as low as C$15.99. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$16.08, with a volume of 886,960 shares traded.

DIR.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.53. The company has a market cap of C$3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

