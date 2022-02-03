Drep [new] Trading 3.2% Higher This Week (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $28.64 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001947 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00043965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00112894 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

