Driver Group (LON:DRV) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $51.08

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.08 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 44.60 ($0.60). Driver Group shares last traded at GBX 45 ($0.61), with a volume of 30,429 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 51.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00.

Get Driver Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Driver Group’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

In related news, insider Steven Norris acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £23,500 ($31,594.51).

About Driver Group (LON:DRV)

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Europe & Americas, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, commercial advice/management, commercial and contract, delay analysis, pre-contract, project management, building information modelling, and training and seminar services.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Driver Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driver Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.