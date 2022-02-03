Drops Ownership Power Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (DOP)

Drops Ownership Power (CURRENCY:DOP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Drops Ownership Power coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00004855 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Drops Ownership Power has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Drops Ownership Power has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $448,239.00 worth of Drops Ownership Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00050218 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.61 or 0.07094615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00055403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,715.41 or 0.99739797 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00055044 BTC.

Drops Ownership Power Profile

Drops Ownership Power’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,176,034 coins. Drops Ownership Power’s official Twitter account is @dropsnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Drops is an NFT project focused on bringing scalability and utility to NFT assets. By bringing DeFi-style properties to NFT assets, users will be able to earn yield with and borrow against their NFTs. “

