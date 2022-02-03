DSLA Protocol Trading Up 22.6% Over Last 7 Days (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $18.49 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00043195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00114806 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 5,709,763,023 coins and its circulating supply is 5,380,682,934 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

