Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will announce $167.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.33 million. Ducommun posted sales of $157.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year sales of $647.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $645.90 million to $649.27 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $679.08 million, with estimates ranging from $675.39 million to $682.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $163.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $76,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 32.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 116,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 64,898 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 747.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 330,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 291,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DCO opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $511.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

