Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.12

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and traded as high as $14.72. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 83,795 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPG. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DPG)

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

