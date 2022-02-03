Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.12

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and traded as high as $14.72. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 83,795 shares.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DPG)
Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.
