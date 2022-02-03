Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) CFO Steven K. Young Sells 415 Shares

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.43. 2,238,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.71.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

