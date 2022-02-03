Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,747 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 61.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.62 and a 200 day moving average of $102.71. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

