Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Acquires 12,200 Shares

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.01 per share, with a total value of $1,183,522.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 32,491 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.51 per share, with a total value of $2,940,760.41.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 6,050 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.88 per share, with a total value of $555,874.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 67,853 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.40 per share, with a total value of $5,930,352.20.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 32,700 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.62 per share, with a total value of $2,995,974.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 38,484 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.82 per share, with a total value of $3,995,408.88.

On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 40,852 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.85 per share, with a total value of $4,119,924.20.

On Friday, January 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 50,323 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.42 per share, with a total value of $5,154,081.66.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 27,650 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,734,308.50.

On Monday, January 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 34,764 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,597.72.

Shares of Duolingo stock traded down $8.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.36. 44,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.54. Duolingo Inc has a twelve month low of $78.05 and a twelve month high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

