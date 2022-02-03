Durable Capital Partners Lp Purchases 19,927 Shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 19,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.08 per share, for a total transaction of $718,966.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 141,788 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.03 per share, for a total transaction of $4,966,833.64.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 221,875 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.39 per share, for a total transaction of $7,852,156.25.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 295,352 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,109,898.96.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 140,975 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.94 per share, for a total transaction of $5,348,591.50.

On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 261,366 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.86 per share, for a total transaction of $9,633,950.76.

On Thursday, January 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 58,389 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,408,546.25.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 210,935 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $9,268,483.90.

On Monday, December 20th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 75,677 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,310,868.75.

On Monday, December 13th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 120,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $5,499,600.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 130,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.65 per share, with a total value of $6,064,500.00.

NYSE WRBY traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.89. The company had a trading volume of 105,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,536. Warby Parker Inc has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.46.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRBY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $99,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

