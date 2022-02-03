Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Trading 18.2% Higher

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO) shares rose 18.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 135,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 146,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00.

Durango Resources Company Profile (CVE:DGO)

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 14,000 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of QuÃ©bec, Canada.

