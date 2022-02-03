Dynamite Price Down 18.5% Over Last 7 Days (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $12,154.68 and $49,112.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.61 or 0.00363373 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006664 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000906 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.66 or 0.01212960 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 726,045 coins and its circulating supply is 387,338 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

