Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,231 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace comprises approximately 3.1% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Makena Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dynatrace worth $18,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,688,000 after buying an additional 186,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,153,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,543,000 after purchasing an additional 367,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,198,000 after purchasing an additional 504,696 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 29.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,156,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,999,000 after purchasing an additional 718,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,340,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,825,000 after purchasing an additional 156,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $3,853,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.02. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.48.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

