Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Downgraded to Neutral at BTIG Research

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Summit Insights boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $87.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.48.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Dynatrace has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.86, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

