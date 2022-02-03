Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

Shares of NYSE DT traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.91. The company had a trading volume of 33,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,976. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 161.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average is $65.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $2,000,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 79.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

