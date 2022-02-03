Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Summit Insights increased their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

Shares of NYSE DT traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.91. 33,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,976. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,880,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1,915.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,960,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,443 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 104.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,649,000 after buying an additional 1,165,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dynatrace by 421.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,827,000 after buying an additional 952,350 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 851,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

