Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Robert W. Baird

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Summit Insights boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $87.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.01. 282,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $3,853,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $6,642,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Dynatrace by 79.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

