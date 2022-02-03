Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Loop Capital

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $87.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,976. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.02. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 161.14, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $3,853,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $284,880,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 1,915.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,960,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,443 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 104.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 421.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,827,000 after purchasing an additional 952,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 112.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 851,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

