Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

DT stock traded down $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $44.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,976. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $6,642,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $2,000,729.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

