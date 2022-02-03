DZS (DZSI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect DZS to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $88.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.80 million. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DZS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $392.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17. DZS has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DZS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in DZS by 857.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 43,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DZS during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DZS

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

