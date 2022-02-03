e-Money Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.87 Million (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last week, e-Money has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $18.87 million and $636,336.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00002573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00050738 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.95 or 0.07181682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00055440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,105.87 or 0.99995413 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00054748 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

