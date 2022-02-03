E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 142.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,235,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,599,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.75% of E2open Parent worth $126,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter worth about $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter worth $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at $118,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

ETWO stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

