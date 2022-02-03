EasyFi (EZ) Price Hits $2.42

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.42 or 0.00006534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. EasyFi has a total market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $217,362.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

