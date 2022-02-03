Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 20.2% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEV traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.77. 6,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,657. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $14.55.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
