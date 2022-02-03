Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 20.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEV traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.77. 6,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,657. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.33% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

