Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,200 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the December 31st total of 291,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In related news, insider Keith Quinton acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 18.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the second quarter worth $133,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the second quarter worth $103,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 200.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 36.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 144,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 38,848 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EVV stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,375. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

