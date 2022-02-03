Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has decreased its dividend by 3.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 35.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 124,106 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter worth about $258,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

