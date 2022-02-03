Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has decreased its dividend by 3.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
