EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,530 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.24% of EchoStar worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,889,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,388,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $504.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SATS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

