EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Stake Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,433 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of EchoStar worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EchoStar in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth about $639,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EchoStar by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Shares of SATS opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.67. EchoStar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $504.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.00 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.