Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.69

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.69 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.30). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 22 ($0.30), with a volume of 1 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.69. The company has a market capitalization of £4.76 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98.

Edenville Energy Company Profile (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

