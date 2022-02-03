Edgeware (EDG) Achieves Market Cap of $25.70 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $25.70 million and $848,628.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00043965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00112894 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,669,305,485 coins and its circulating supply is 5,980,344,689 coins. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

