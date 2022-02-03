Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.62

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.62 and last traded at $49.98, with a volume of 17882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.39.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 9.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eisai Co., Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

