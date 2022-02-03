Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Cut to “Hold” at Benchmark

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) was downgraded by Benchmark to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electric Last Mile Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

ELMS stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 152,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,270. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELMS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

