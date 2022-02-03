Elysian (ELY) Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Elysian has a total market cap of $93,789.14 and $2.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Elysian has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elysian Coin Profile

ELY is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

