Emblem (CVE:EMC) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Emblem Corp (CVE:EMC) traded up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. 597,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 865,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $245.45 million and a PE ratio of -9.89.

Emblem Company Profile (CVE:EMC)

Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.

