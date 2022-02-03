Emerald Crypto Price Up 35.3% Over Last Week (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 41% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $336,980.86 and approximately $2.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded up 35.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Emerald Crypto alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emerald Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emerald Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.