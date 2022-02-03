Emercoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Emercoin has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $12,738.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WinCash (WCC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,744,496 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

