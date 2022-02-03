Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 6,068 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,290 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.7% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $72,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $313.46 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.26 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $321.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.66.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

