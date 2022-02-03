ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP) traded up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.06 and last traded at $22.06. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99.

ENB Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENBP)

ENB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It provides financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company was founded on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Ephrata, PA.

