Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,160 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Encompass Health worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 100.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 265.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 53.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

EHC opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.23.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

