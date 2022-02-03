Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Encompass Health updated its FY22 guidance to $3.83-$4.19 EPS.

NYSE EHC traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.93. 11,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,927. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day moving average is $63.23. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Encompass Health stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 670,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,463 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Encompass Health worth $52,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.