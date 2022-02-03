Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

EHC stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.46. 66,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,533,000 after purchasing an additional 126,115 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,929,000 after acquiring an additional 450,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,615,000 after acquiring an additional 238,313 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

