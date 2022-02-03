Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Encompass Health updated its FY22 guidance to $3.83-$4.19 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EHC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.65. 4,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,927. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Encompass Health stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Encompass Health worth $52,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.