Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Encompass Health updated its FY22 guidance to $3.83-$4.19 EPS.
Shares of NYSE EHC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.65. 4,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,927. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Encompass Health stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Encompass Health worth $52,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.
About Encompass Health
Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.
