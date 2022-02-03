Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Encompass Health updated its FY22 guidance to $3.83-$4.19 EPS.

Encompass Health stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.11. The company had a trading volume of 29,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.86 and a 200-day moving average of $63.23. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

EHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Encompass Health stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

