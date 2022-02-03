Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. Encompass Health updated its FY22 guidance to $3.83-$4.19 EPS.

EHC opened at $63.00 on Thursday. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.23.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Encompass Health stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

