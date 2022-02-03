Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Encompass Health updated its FY22 guidance to $3.83-$4.19 EPS.

Encompass Health stock traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $61.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.22. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Encompass Health stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EHC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

