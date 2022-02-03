Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health updated its FY22 guidance to $3.83-$4.19 EPS.

Shares of EHC stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,278. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Encompass Health stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,463 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Encompass Health worth $52,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

