Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.98.

A number of analysts have commented on EXK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $590.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.55%.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

