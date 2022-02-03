Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) VP Sells $80,676.35 in Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 74,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $80,676.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Neeraj Sahejpal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energous alerts:

On Monday, January 3rd, Neeraj Sahejpal sold 5,082 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $6,708.24.

On Monday, November 15th, Neeraj Sahejpal sold 15,418 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $28,831.66.

WATT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,811. Energous Co. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $81.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.11.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Energous had a negative return on equity of 91.96% and a negative net margin of 6,357.49%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Energous Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WATT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Energous by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,499,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 639,827 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Energous during the 3rd quarter worth $1,301,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Energous by 1,409.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 456,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 426,383 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Energous by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 410,706 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Energous by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 174,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.