Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$19.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on Enerplus to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.09.

ERF traded down C$0.23 on Thursday, hitting C$15.25. The company had a trading volume of 895,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,127. The firm has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.02. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$4.67 and a 1 year high of C$15.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$452.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,282.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 304,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,736,388.05.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

